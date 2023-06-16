ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New $364,000 Investment in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 32,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGCP. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 47,669 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $573,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000.

Get Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $23.98.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.