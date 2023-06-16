ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIGet Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Moore & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 85,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,792,000. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $750,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $76.54 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average of $73.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

