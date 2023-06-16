ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 38,348 Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Rating) by 322.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,348 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned approximately 3.16% of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF worth $2,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF in the third quarter worth about $728,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMNT stock opened at $97.72 on Friday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $98.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen.

