ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 7,536 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,072 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after purchasing an additional 120,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after purchasing an additional 53,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.26 and a 200-day moving average of $110.12. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ROST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.76.

In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ross Stores news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares in the company, valued at $33,363,132.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

