ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 799,904 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $166,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,534 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 476,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $98,953,000 after purchasing an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total transaction of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.87, for a total value of $1,746,525.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 154,854 shares in the company, valued at $36,060,850.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.36, for a total value of $9,254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,036,887.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $226.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $423.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $222.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

