ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on TXN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $178.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $171.38 and a 200 day moving average of $173.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 5.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

