ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.23. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

