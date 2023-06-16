ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 307,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,541,000. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rinkey Investments increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rinkey Investments now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VUSB stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.11.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.