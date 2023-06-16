Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 78.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,879 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after acquiring an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after acquiring an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.61. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.35 and a 12 month high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research increased their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

