Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,850 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,852,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,750,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,459 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,894,257 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,782,790,000 after purchasing an additional 361,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.31.

Starbucks Stock Up 0.7 %

SBUX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.61. The stock has a market cap of $116.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.96. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Further Reading

