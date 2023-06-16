STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

STERIS plc (NYSE:STEGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 2,090,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 453,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

STERIS Stock Up 0.2 %

STERIS stock opened at $213.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 199.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.84. STERIS has a twelve month low of $159.21 and a twelve month high of $227.36.

STERIS (NYSE:STEGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on STE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other STERIS news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 13.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,326 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 5.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,030 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STERIS by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

