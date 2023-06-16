StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.
Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
Featured Articles
