StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $2.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 0.19. Oragenics has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Oragenics had a negative net margin of 7,467.43% and a negative return on equity of 96.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGEN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Oragenics by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56,498 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 591.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 110,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oragenics by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 495,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 37,338 shares during the last quarter. 9.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.