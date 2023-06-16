StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RUTH. TheStreet upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Stephens downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

RUTH stock opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $690.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.82. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.55 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $136.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Fund 1 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth about $18,474,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,946.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,253,000 after acquiring an additional 953,006 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,704,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 246.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 221,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,264,000. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.