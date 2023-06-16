StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Stock Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
