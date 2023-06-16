StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

SuperCom Stock Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.41, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 4.37. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $4.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.12 million during the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 31.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SuperCom

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at $673,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in SuperCom by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50,735 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 22.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

