StockNews.com Downgrades Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

AMPH stock opened at $52.23 on Tuesday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.76 and a 12 month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,591. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 396.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,727,000 after acquiring an additional 645,917 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,131,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,473,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 347.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 290,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after purchasing an additional 225,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,606,000 after purchasing an additional 218,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.