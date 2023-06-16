StockNews.com Downgrades Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to Sell

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of SCL opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 52-week low of $87.11 and a 52-week high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.81 and its 200-day moving average is $102.19.

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Stepan will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,702,896.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,987 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.34, for a total transaction of $372,146.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,577,677.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.23, for a total transaction of $196,067.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,896.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,983 shares of company stock worth $748,034. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stepan by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 93,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,584,000 after acquiring an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the first quarter worth $12,646,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stepan by 78.2% during the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stepan by 28.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,582,000 after buying an additional 28,925 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stepan by 18.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

