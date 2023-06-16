StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AJRD opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.59 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 1 year low of $36.44 and a 1 year high of $56.80.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.