StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Ashford from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Ashford Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSEAMERICAN AINC opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.00. Ashford has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $19.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford ( NYSEAMERICAN:AINC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.30. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 1.60%. The business had revenue of $185.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ashford will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ashford by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Ashford by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 119,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. 14.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Featured Articles

