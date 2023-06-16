StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Stock Up 1.9 %

BYFC stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Broadway Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadway Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 22.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 168,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Broadway Financial by 94.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 37,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadway Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Company Profile

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

