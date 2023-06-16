StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of CASI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.
CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.