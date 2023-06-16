StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CASI opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.73. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.45 and a 1-year high of $4.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.20.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.26 million for the quarter. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 90.65% and a negative return on equity of 72.23%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CASI Pharmaceuticals

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.