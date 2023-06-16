StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLTGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

About Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

