StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of VBLT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.
About Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
