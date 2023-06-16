StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of VBLT opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.17.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 4,465.93% and a negative return on equity of 96.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vascular Biogenics

About Vascular Biogenics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VBLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

