StockNews.com Lowers Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) to Hold

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on THRM. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.33.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.10 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200 day moving average is $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.32. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentherm

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new position in Gentherm in the 1st quarter worth about $30,991,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,762.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 403,123 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,356,000 after acquiring an additional 381,483 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 326.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 382,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after acquiring an additional 292,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $18,782,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentherm

(Get Rating)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.