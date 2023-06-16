StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Buy”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in FS Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FS Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FS Bancorp by 103.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 56.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.53% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

