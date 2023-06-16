StockNews.com Upgrades FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) to “Buy”

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.
FS Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $29.76 on Wednesday. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $37.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.05. The stock has a market cap of $230.34 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total transaction of $143,841.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,603.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp
FS Bancorp Company Profile
FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FS Bancorp (FSBW)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.