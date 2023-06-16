StockNews.com Upgrades WW International (NASDAQ:WW) to “Hold”

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum cut WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.92.

Shares of WW stock opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $544.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that WW International will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis F. Kelly bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,878.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 69.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 58,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 23,861 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of WW International during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WW International by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,162,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after buying an additional 34,597 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 29,940 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

