StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Short Interest Update

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a decrease of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 200,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other StoneX Group news, insider Glenn Henry Stevens acquired 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,394,280.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,991,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in StoneX Group by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 45.8% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 160.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in StoneX Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of StoneX Group by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNEX opened at $90.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.92. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $71.24 and a fifty-two week high of $106.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.51.

StoneX Group, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Hedging, Global Payments, Securities, Physical Commodities, and Clearing and Execution Services. The Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services.

