Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) & InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND) Head-To-Head Comparison

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and InnerScope Hearing Technologies (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 InnerScope Hearing Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stran & Company, Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 228.47%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than InnerScope Hearing Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.48% -2.37% -1.80% InnerScope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and InnerScope Hearing Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.43 -$780,000.00 ($0.04) -34.25 InnerScope Hearing Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

InnerScope Hearing Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stran & Company, Inc..

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats InnerScope Hearing Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solutions, buying group and best practices programs, patient management systems, direct-to-customer, IOS and android app development, aural rehab programs, advertising and marketing, audiology and hearing device clinics, and research and development. The company was founded by Mark Moore and Matthew Moore on June 15, 2012 and is headquartered in Roseville, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.