Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) versus Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA) Financial Survey

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC – Get Rating) and Selina Hospitality (NASDAQ:SLNA – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.4% of Studio City International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Selina Hospitality shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.9% of Studio City International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Studio City International and Selina Hospitality, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Studio City International 0 0 0 0 N/A Selina Hospitality 0 0 2 0 3.00

Volatility and Risk

Selina Hospitality has a consensus target price of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. Given Selina Hospitality’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Selina Hospitality is more favorable than Studio City International.

Studio City International has a beta of -0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 184% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Selina Hospitality has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Studio City International and Selina Hospitality’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Studio City International $11.55 million N/A -$361.31 million ($1.53) -3.93 Selina Hospitality $183.93 million N/A -$197.11 million N/A N/A

Selina Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Studio City International.

Profitability

This table compares Studio City International and Selina Hospitality’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Studio City International N/A -31.70% -8.06% Selina Hospitality N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Selina Hospitality beats Studio City International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Studio City International

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Selina Hospitality

Selina Hospitality PLC operates as a hospitality company to address the needs of travelers. Its portfolio includes approximately 163 destinations opened or secured across 25 countries across 6 continents. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

