SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jun 16th, 2023

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $821.90 million, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKLGet Rating) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SunOpta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunOpta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.