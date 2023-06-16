SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SunOpta from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

SunOpta Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STKL opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $821.90 million, a P/E ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average is $7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at SunOpta

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Rating ) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $223.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ennen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,887,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,683,334.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SunOpta

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKL. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 10,771.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,673,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,016,000 after buying an additional 5,621,425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in SunOpta by 362.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,315,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,422,000 after buying an additional 3,383,212 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in SunOpta by 555.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,879,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440,642 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SunOpta by 5,847.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 3,256.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,240,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,104 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunOpta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

Further Reading

