Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) PT Raised to $325.00 at Loop Capital

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $325.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Super Micro Computer stock opened at $243.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $270.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.90.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Don W. Clegg sold 16,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.28, for a total transaction of $3,835,871.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,321.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,922,295 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

