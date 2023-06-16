Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Receives $44.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.09.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of SGRY opened at $42.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.95 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.21. Surgery Partners has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $44.59.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Surgery Partners news, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 7,674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $262,911.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,621,825.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 7,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $261,105.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 85.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

