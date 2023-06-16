Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,859 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $220.15 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $220.71. The firm has a market cap of $303.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

