Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 151 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3,120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of VUG opened at $281.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.83. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.64 and a fifty-two week high of $282.76.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.