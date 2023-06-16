Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $3,783,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $247.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $219.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.28. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.83.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

