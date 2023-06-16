Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.10 Per Share

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the retailer on Sunday, September 10th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08.

Target has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 51 years. Target has a dividend payout ratio of 42.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Target to earn $10.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.1%.

Get Target alerts:

Target Price Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Target will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TGT. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Target

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Target by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 702 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 23,580 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.