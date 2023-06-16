Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,393 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,356,122,000 after purchasing an additional 358,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after acquiring an additional 852,361 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,222,866,000 after acquiring an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $966,059,000 after acquiring an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Citigroup cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Target Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $125.08 and a 12-month high of $183.89. The firm has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.59%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.