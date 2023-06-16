Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Acquires 2,681 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,681 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $450,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 601,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,399,532.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,577,921. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $224.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.53. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

