Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Stock Holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.15% of Denali Therapeutics worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $28,483,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Denali Therapeutics by 26.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,826,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,108,000 after purchasing an additional 799,221 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $18,992,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,427,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,119,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,473,000 after buying an additional 404,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Denali Therapeutics alerts:

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

DNLI opened at $32.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.93. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $39.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.10). Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 365.21% and a negative return on equity of 40.01%. The business had revenue of $35.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Denali Therapeutics’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DNLI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at $15,120,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $127,754.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,238,422.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 528,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,120,562.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,302 shares of company stock worth $418,754 in the last three months. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denali Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.