Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys Shares of 445,000 América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 445,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,099,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in América Móvil by 11.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,406 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 164,482 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. 5.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMX shares. HSBC lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered América Móvil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

América Móvil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of América Móvil stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.60. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $70.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.90%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

América Móvil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

América Móvil Company Profile

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The firm operates through the following segments: Mexico Wireless, Mexico Fixed, Brazil, Colombia, Southern Cone (Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay), Andean Region (Ecuador and Peru), Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Panama), the Caribbean (the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico) and Europe (Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Croatia, Macedonia, Serbia and Slovenia).

