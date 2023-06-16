Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Cuts Stock Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of First Citizens BancShares worth $5,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,168,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $931,716,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after purchasing an additional 140,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after purchasing an additional 196,851 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $1,298.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,153.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $897.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $505.84 and a 1 year high of $1,345.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.17 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 66.92% and a return on equity of 10.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.43%.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.