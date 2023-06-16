Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stock Position in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 143.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,157,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NatWest Group by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in NatWest Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 0.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWG stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.28. NatWest Group plc has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 21.11%. Research analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 390 ($4.88) to GBX 380 ($4.75) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.88) to GBX 330 ($4.13) in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.08.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

