Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $15.57 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $15,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BDX. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,991 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BDX opened at $256.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $253.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $269.06. The company has a market cap of $72.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 68.29%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

