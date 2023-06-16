Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.23 Million Stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.14% of Element Solutions worth $6,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,092,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,441,000 after purchasing an additional 214,544 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after purchasing an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,160,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,572,000 after purchasing an additional 216,378 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Element Solutions by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,536,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,956,000 after purchasing an additional 67,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after purchasing an additional 120,347 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 3,656 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $65,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 230,362 shares of company stock worth $4,270,016. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE ESI opened at $19.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $15.31 and a 52-week high of $21.90.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $574.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.42 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.77%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ESI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Further Reading

