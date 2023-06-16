Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $9.79 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,143 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Genpact were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genpact

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 209,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,166,404. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $2,243,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,509 shares in the company, valued at $36,143,188.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 32,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $1,425,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 209,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,166,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,144 shares of company stock valued at $14,904,645. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact Trading Up 1.5 %

Several brokerages recently commented on G. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

G opened at $39.37 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.26.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.35%.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Recommended Stories

