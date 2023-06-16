Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 111,200 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,072 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 111,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Target were worth $6,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Target by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 419,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $62,564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Target by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 14,016 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Target by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,114,060 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,834 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at $1,100,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 3.5 %

TGT opened at $137.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.29. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.10.

Insider Activity at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

