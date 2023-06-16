Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,891 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,891 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.05% of Targa Resources worth $8,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 237,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $17,451,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,483,999 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,074,000 after purchasing an additional 420,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $71.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.98. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. Analysts anticipate that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently 51.81%.

TRGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.27.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

