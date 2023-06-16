Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 400 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $6,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Choice Hotels International by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $134.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.38.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

Shares of CHH stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.35 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $104.15 and a one year high of $131.64.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.43 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 129.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 19.83%.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor. The company operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Ascend Hotel Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites, Radisson Inn & Suites , Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.