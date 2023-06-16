Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,882 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 0.6% of Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total value of $37,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,514,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,386 shares of company stock worth $97,248,000. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $426.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $318.71 and its 200 day moving average is $243.17. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $432.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 222.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $472.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $381.08.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

