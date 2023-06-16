Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Lifted by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,989,008 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 198,239 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.2% of Voya Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $860,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $279,731.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,403,395.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total value of $1,600,620.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,230 shares of company stock valued at $31,446,687. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $255.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Tesla from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Tesla from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.15.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

