The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,808 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Boeing were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.60.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing Price Performance

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BA opened at $219.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.44. The stock has a market cap of $132.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.