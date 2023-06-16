The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Director Sells $20,475.00 in Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Krolik sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.75, for a total value of $20,475.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,844.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

RealReal Price Performance

RealReal stock opened at $1.73 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.38.

Get RealReal alerts:

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RealReal

Several research analysts have commented on REAL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on RealReal from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.75 to $2.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RealReal by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 238,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 6,699 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in RealReal by 80.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RealReal

(Get Rating)

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.